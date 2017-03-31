Development projects worth billions carried out in Taxila: Nisar

TAXILA, Mar 31 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Friday said he carried out development projects worth

billions of rupees in Taxila despite the fact that he was not the

elected representative of the area.

The interior minister was talking to elected representatives,

elders of the area and local leaders here.

He said dignity is earned with character and not with posts.

People elected by Taxila set a record by changing parties from

Peoples Party, Q League, General Musharraf to Pakistan Tehreek i

Insaf, he added.

The Interior Minister said Taxila was a historic city and its

representative should be dignified and of moral character and should

not bring bad name to the area.

The minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that a big

hospital was being set up in Wah besides establishment of Rescue

1122 and new schools in the area.

Talking about resolution of issues of Pakistan Ordnance

Factories (POF), the Interior Minister said the government of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only one which announced a special

package for the POF in 1999.

He said PML-N government was again giving a historic package to

POF employees which was unfortunately delayed due to incompetency

and lack of discipline of POF management.

This package will be delivered and every labourer will benefit

from it, he added.

The Interior Minister also announced formation of different

local committees which will help in stopping corruption, expansion

of development projects and help in keeping a close contact with

people of the constituency.