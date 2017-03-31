Development projects worth billions carried out in Taxila: Nisar

TAXILA, Mar 31 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan on Friday said he carried out development projects worth
billions of rupees in Taxila despite the fact that he was not the
elected representative of the area.
The interior minister was talking to elected representatives,
elders of the area and local leaders here.
He said dignity is earned with character and not with posts.
People elected by Taxila set a record by changing parties from
Peoples Party, Q League, General Musharraf to Pakistan Tehreek i
Insaf, he added.
The Interior Minister said Taxila was a historic city and its
representative should be dignified and of moral character and should
not bring bad name to the area.
The minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that a big
hospital was being set up in Wah besides establishment of Rescue
1122 and new schools in the area.
Talking about resolution of issues of Pakistan Ordnance
Factories (POF), the Interior Minister said the government of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only one which announced a special
package for the POF in 1999.
He said PML-N government was again giving a historic package to
POF employees which was unfortunately delayed due to incompetency
and lack of discipline of POF management.
This package will be delivered and every labourer will benefit
from it, he added.
The Interior Minister also announced formation of different
local committees which will help in stopping corruption, expansion
of development projects and help in keeping a close contact with
people of the constituency.
