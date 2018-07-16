Delegation headed by NCHR chairperson calls on Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):A delegation headed by acting Chairperson of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Fazila Aliani called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar here on Monday and discussed issues related to human rights in the country.

The delegation apprised the minister about the various important areas where human rights legislation was required and about the issues that needed to be addressed on priority.

The delegation appreciated Syed Ali Zafar for creating a positive image of the present government and its efforts to protect, preserve and promote the fundamental rights of people.

The minister assured his full cooperation to the delegation for the resolution of issues related to legislation. He said the government deemed all citizens equal and could not tolerate any sort of discrimination towards any citizen of Pakistan.