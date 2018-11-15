ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform expressed its dismay over unnecessary delay in announcement of Gwadar Master Plan and directed the Ministry to prepare and announce the plan as early
as possible.
Delay in Gwadar Master Plan irks lawmakers
