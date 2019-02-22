De-politicization of bureaucracy, public service delivery PTI govt’s manifesto: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the de-politicization of the bureaucracy and to ensure the public service delivery were the key component of the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Sargodha Division, the prime minister said the sadistic tendency on part of the government officials during the public dealing was in no way acceptable.