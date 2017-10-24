Dar reviews matters of Economic Affairs Division

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review matters related to Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and EAD attended the meeting.

Secretary EAD briefed the minister on his participation in the Pakistan-European Union (EU) Joint Commission Meeting held in Brussels earlier this month.

He informed that during the meeting, the two sides welcomed continued growth in their broad-based relationship, and appreciated the implementation of the EU-Pakistan five-year Engagement Plan (2012-17).

He said they looked forward to further deepening the relationship, especially through the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

Secretary EAD also briefed the minister on the progress of the various ongoing development projects. He apprised the minister of ongoing negotiations with various donor agencies for finalization of projects in pipeline.

The finance minister said the progress of disbursement of foreign grants and loans for infrastructure and energy projects should be diligently monitored.

He emphasized the need for timely disbursement of funds so that people at large could benefit from successful and timely completion of the projects.

He urged EAD to undertake all efforts for efficient utilization of the funds.

The finance minister directed EAD to maintain close coordination with federal ministries as well as the provincial governments in this regard.