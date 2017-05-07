Danish Babar steers Tigers to win RMI Media Cricket League trophy

PESHAWAR, May 07 (APP): Opener Danish Babar hammered a cracking unbeaten

54 runs including three towering sixes steered PPC Tigers to 43 runs victory against Qalandir in the final of the RMI Media Cricket League played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was the chief guest on this

occasion. CEO Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Director Mumtaz Khan Khalil, President Peshawar Press Club Alamgir Khan, Secretary Shahab Ud Din, Chairman Sports Committee Ihtisham Bashir, Coordinators Imran Yousafzai and Abid Khan, Director Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan, senior journalists, players, and large number of families of the journalists were also present and witnessed the thrilling final.

Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also witnessed the thrill-packed

final with a stunning batting from opener Danish Babar who made an unbeaten 54 runs including four towering sixes and a boundary. There was another superb batting by Mehmood-ur-Rehman for PPC Qalander who struck 65 runs including eight towering sixes and a boundary.

There was great enthusiasm witnessed among the sitting spectators

supporting respective teams Tigers and Qalander in the grand finals.

Tigers skipper Tariq Afaq won the toss and decided to bat first by

scoring 178 runs in the allotted 14 overs match with Danished scored 54 runs not out, Raham Yousafzai made 32 runs with three sixes and two boundaries, Saad scored 18 runs with one six and two boundaries, Ajmal smashed two sixes and a boundaries in his 17 runs knock and Azmat Ullah scored 15 runs.

For Qalander Shehzad Durrani claimed three wickets for 22 runs in his

four overs spell, Aftab got two wickets. Thus Tigers setup a taget of 179 runs to chase.

In reply, it was good target given by Tigers of 179 runs, 13 runs per

over. It was rather a difficult task for Qalander to chase and their batsmen tried hard to come up to the expectations with Mehmood-ur-Rehman was the pick of the pack, hitting 65 runs including eight sixes and a boundary. Mehmood played well along with Aftab made 40 runs including three sixes and a boundary.

But when Mehmood was caught and bowled by skipper of Tigers Tariq Afaq

on his own bowling.

It was a big blow to the batting line up and thus after the fall of

Mehmood and Aftab, the wickets of Qalander fell without any break. Qalander reached to 135 runs for six after playing the allotted 14 overs. Ajmal got two wickets, and Zeeshan Anwar got one wicket. Danish Babar was declared as Man of the Match. Thus Tigers won the match by 43 runs.

My team played like a team throughout the tournament,” Tariq Afaq told

media men. Adil Pervez the captain of Qalander expressed his disappointment of giving 28 runs in the last over of the innings to Tigers and termed it as the main difference between the two teams.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra lauded the

efforts being put in for holding the event wherein 182 players who are members of the Peshawar Press Club took part.

He said such healthy activities vital for the journalists so that they

should come up and participate in healthy sports activities. He said now normalcy has been restores to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA for which lot of sacrifices have been rendered.

Earlier, the Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra gave away winner and

runners-up trophy. He also announced Rs. 120,0000 for the winners and Rs. 60,000 for the runners-up. Saad of Tigers was awarded Rs. 15000 as best bowler by taking 13 wickets and Yasir Ali got best batsman trophy with Rs. 15000. Governor also announced Rs. 50,000 for the organizing committee and Rs. 10,000 for the Man of the Match Danish Babar. Irshad of Mashtriq TV was awarded for best TV report of MCL. A total of 12 teams took part in the RMI Media Cricket League-2017.

Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on this occasion announced to continue their support

to the media people for holding healthy sports activities. He also appreciated the PPC Sports Committee.