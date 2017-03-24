Curbing of objectionable contents’ airing to be ensured: Secretary IBNH

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday expressed

firm resolve to strictly curb airing of objectionable contents on

electronic media as per directives of the Islamabad High Court

(IHC).

“Airing of objectionable contents to be stopped with iron

hands,” he said while chairing a committee meeting, constituted by

the IHC to examine contents of different television shows,

particularly morning shows, dramas and advertisements.

The committee, headed by the Secretary IBNH comprising

members Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) Absar Alam, Director General (Technical) PEMRA, Additional

Attorney General Afan Karim Kundi and senior journalist Ansar

Abbasi, discussed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) existing laws and mechanism to take action against violators

of the authority’s rules and Electronic Media Code of Conduct-2015.

The PEMRA authorities briefed the committee in detail about

actions taken against those television channels who violated its

rules and code of conduct-2015.

The committee deliberated on a number of suggestions to make

PEMRA a more vibrant and pro-active body.

The Secretary directed the Chairman PEMRA to provide copies of

the Authority’s Ordinance to the committee members, under which

electronic media is regulated.

He reiterated that airing of objectionable contents would be

prevented in line with the code of conduct, keeping in view

religious and moral norms.