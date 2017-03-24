Curbing of objectionable contents’ airing to be ensured: Secretary IBNH

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting
and National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday expressed
firm resolve to strictly curb airing of objectionable contents on
electronic media as per directives of the Islamabad High Court
(IHC).
“Airing of objectionable contents to be stopped with iron
hands,” he said while chairing a committee meeting, constituted by
the IHC to examine contents of different television shows,
particularly morning shows, dramas and advertisements.
The committee, headed by the Secretary IBNH comprising
members Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority
(PEMRA) Absar Alam, Director General (Technical) PEMRA, Additional
Attorney General Afan Karim Kundi and senior journalist Ansar
Abbasi, discussed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority
(PEMRA) existing laws and mechanism to take action against violators
of the authority’s rules and Electronic Media Code of Conduct-2015.
The PEMRA authorities briefed the committee in detail about
actions taken against those television channels who violated its
rules and code of conduct-2015.
The committee deliberated on a number of suggestions to make
PEMRA a more vibrant and pro-active body.
The Secretary directed the Chairman PEMRA to provide copies of
the Authority’s Ordinance to the committee members, under which
electronic media is regulated.
He reiterated that airing of objectionable contents would be
prevented in line with the code of conduct, keeping in view
religious and moral norms.