Crackdown on smuggling on PM’s directives major step to provide relief to masses: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that crackdown against smuggling on the directives of the Prime Minister was a major step to provide relief to the people.

In a series of tweets, she said that under this operation, the smugglers who cause billions of rupees loss to national exchequer were being taken to task. She said that profiteering was being discouraged to ensure supply of daily use items at affordable rates.

She said that the work on the construction of border markets in Balochistan would be accelerated.

Large scale operation against smugglers was manifestation of the PM’s determination to ensure implementation of law, Dr Firdous said.

She said that hoarding was enemy of transparent economy and exploited the masses which would not be allowed. Dr Firdous said that the steps taken by the government against hoarding would bring stability in prices of daily use items.

She said that the Prime Minister has sought proposals from the provincial governments to reduce prices of wheat. She said that wrong policies of the previous governments have resulted in increase of power and gas bill which proved a burden on the consumers.

She said that the Prime Minister has also directed for preparation of a road map for reducing prices of petroleum products as provision of relief to the masses was top most priority of the government.