CPEC to improve socio-economic condition of entire region: Taban

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Akbar Taban on Thursday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will improve socio-economic condition of people of Gilgit Baltistan and entire region.

Talking to Radio Pakistan minister said , CPEC will surely bring development, prosperity, business opportunities as far as the people of the region are concerned.

“CPEC belongs to entire Pakistan and not to any specific part of the country and all of its units are satisfied with current progress of the mega project and their share in CPEC projects”.

He said CPEC is helping to connect far flung areas of the country due to heavy investment in infrastructure sector.

This project on its completion would not only further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, but would also promote peace and tranquility in the region.

Akbar Taban stated in the next four or five years, Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors would improve manifold and our development graph would be very high.