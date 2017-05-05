Corrupt elements protesting against corruption, load-shedding: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, May 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that corrupt elements were protesting against corruption and electricity load-shedding, inherited and gifted by them.

He stated this while addressing the participants of PML-N Youth Wing convention held at his residence, here.

He said that corrupt elements were misleading and confusing the people by doing politics of conflict.

The Defence Minister added that industrial sector had been made totally

free from electricity load-shedding, saying there was zero load-shedding of power in industrial sector. “We have kept the industrial wheel moving ahead despite hurdles,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said that there would be surplus electricity in the country

till December 2017, adding that the government was committed to end the inherited electricity load-shedding before 2018 General Elections in the country.

He said that now only those areas were facing power outages where electricity pilferage was on.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that loyal workers were precious asset of the PML-N of and their rights were being protected.

MLA-AJK Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, MPAs Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich and Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch. Tauheed Akhtar also attended the convention.