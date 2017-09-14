Continuity of democracy imperative for peace, stability, development: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq has said that the observance of the International Democracy

Day in Pakistan will strengthen the pro-democracy forces and

discourage potential dictators from curbing the aspirations of the

people through direct and indirect adventurism.

He said this in his message on the International Democracy Day

being commemorated across the world under the auspicious of United

Nations on September 15.

He said that Democracy contributes powerfully to economic and

social progress, international peace and security as well as respect

for fundamental rights and freedoms. “Democracy is essential to

achieving our fundamental goals of peace, human rights and

development”, he said.

The Speaker said that Democracy is a universal value

based on the freely expressed will of people to determine their own

political, economic, social and cultural systems and their full

participation in all aspects of their lives.

In order to achieve this objective, it is incumbent upon the

political leadership to shun their political differences and join

hands to strengthen the democratic process in the country.

“The beauty of democracy is that it finds indigenous

solutions to the complex problems bedeviling the polity. It

encourages participation of citizens, who are the real stakeholders,

in taking charge of their lives. The public participation and

ownership of state policies is the bedrock of democracy” the Speaker

added.

He said democracy is underpinned by the principle of consensus

within diverse sets of opinion. Hence, it creates unity in diversity

and diversity in unity in a linguistically, ethnically and sub-

culturally broad context.

The Speaker reaffirmed that continuous electoral process

ensures a democratic dispensation in the Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed

Abbasi said that democracy is strengthening in Pakistan and

all the progressive political forces were united on the issues of

national importance and the Parliament is actively engaged in the

welfare of the masses.

He said successive derailing of democracy in past has badly

hampered the growth and development of Institutions in the country.

Democracy is the only way to guarantee our stability and to ensure

our economic and social progress, he said.