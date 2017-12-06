Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Dec 06 (APP):The Consul General of Qatar, Mishal M. Al-Ansari called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, at the
Governor House here on Wednesday.
The Governor spoke of the close brotherly ties between
Pakistan and Qatar and said that further enhancing the economic
relations between the two countries is the need of the hour.
He also invited investors from Qatar to come up with
investment in various sectors in the province as a conducive
environment exists.
Zubair assured that the government would extend every
cooperation in this very regard.
He said that during the era of the present government, there
has been progress in every sphere.
The Consul General said that the investors from Qatar are
keen to further invest in various sectors in Pakistan.
