RAWALPINDI, April 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that the conduct of
Census will be completed at any cost.
He said that the soldiers and civil enumerators who
embraced Shahadat in Lahore following suicide attack were
on Census duty, Inter Services Public Relation’s (ISPR)
media release here stated.
“Conduct of Census is a national obligation. Sacrifice
of precious lives of civil enumerators and soldiers is beyond
any doubt a great sacrifice,” the COAS said.
“These sacrifices will only strengthen our resolve
and with the support of entire nation, we will cleanse the
menace of terrorism from our soil,” he said.
“My heart goes to bereaved families and my highest
tributes to martyrs who laid their lives in the line of
duty,” he added.
Conduct of Census will be completed at any cost: COAS
RAWALPINDI, April 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General