QUETTA, Dec 06 (APP):Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday termed corruption a hurdle in Pakistan’s economic development.
He said in this regard, we would take together steps to end corruption for achieving objectives of improvement processes, saying that no country could come on track of development owing to corruption.
Collective efforts essential for ending corruption in province: Balochistan Governor
