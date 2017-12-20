COAS’s comprehensive briefing to Senators termed as historic , positive development

PESHAWAR, Dec 20 (APP):The briefing byChief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the Senate Committee of Whole House on national security was termed as historic development for civil-military relations and democracy in the country, Parliamentarians say.

PMLN Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP that attending of the special committee session of the Senate by COAS has passed a strong message that civil-military leadership was on same page on all national issues including security besides expressed a strong commitment for democracy.

“This positive development has passed a strong message of unity and national cohesion besides respect for the Parliament and Parliamentarians to the world community, indicating that democracy was the only panacea to the existing problems facing the country today”, he said.

He said it was for the first time that a detailed briefing was given by the top military leadership to the Senate of Pakistan that was highly praised worthy and commendable.

The participation of COAS and army top leadership in upper house of the parliament reflected that the men in ‘Khaki’ had highest regards and commitment for democracy and constitution and Gen Bajwa explained to the Senators that there was no danger whatsoever to the democracy in the country, he added .

Veteran politician and former Provincial Minister, Rahimdad Khan has also termed the comprehensive briefing by COAS and other military leadership to Senate as positive development.

He said Pakistan was a strong country with 20 million people with powerful army, free media, independent judiciary and democracy and no one can cast an bad eye on it.

Rahimdad Khan said participation of senior army leadership has passed a strong message to the world that we all are united for security and defence of the country.

ANP leader and former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan termed COAS briefing a good and positive development for democracy.

He said the COAS accompanied by senior army leadership have given detailed and comprehensive answers of the questions presented by the senators that expressed his strong commitment for democracy and respect for parliament in the country.

The ANP leader said democracy will move on despite challenges as it was the only system that can deliver for progress, security and economic development of the country besides addressing the existing challenges.

The ANP leader said the briefing has cleared many things to senators that would help them in legislations on issues related to security and defense matters besides debate in national and international forums and media.