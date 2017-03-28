COAS visits parents of Shaheed Major Mudassar

RAWALPINDI March 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday visited family of Maj Mudassar Shaheed, who sacrificed his life for Pakistan in Village Mirak, Kalaya Aurakzai Agency on March 22 this year.

Parents and widow of the Shaheed expressed their pride for being family of the Shaheed – e – Watan.

The COAS hailed their patriotic emotions and said that no one can harm Pakistan which has such brave parents and families like them.