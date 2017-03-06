COAS discusses defence cooperation with Qatri defence leaders

RAWALPINDI March 6 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar on Monday called on Minister of Defence Affairs, Qatar, Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah.

Matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a press release here stated.

The minister appreciated professional standing and performance of Pakistan Army and expressed desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

The COAS also met Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff (COS) Qatar Armed Forces. The COS Qatar acknowledged Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability through its fight against terrorism and militancy.

The COAS thanked both dignitaries for their expressions. He said that Pakistan Army greatly values its defence cooperation and collaboration with Qatar.

Responding to desire of increasing Pakistan-Qatar defence cooperation, the COAS said that the proposed enhancement will have positive impact both on bilateral relationship as well as on regional security.