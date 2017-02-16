COAS directs Army, Rangers for immediate assistance to Sehwan blast victims

RAWALPINDI Feb 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday directed Pakistan Army and Rangers for providing immediate assistance to Sehwan blast victims.

Army/Rangers had moved including medical support, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tweeted.

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at Hyderabad was ready to receive casualties, he added.