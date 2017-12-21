CM pledges complete protection to working women

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the purpose of celebrating national day for the rights of working women is to expedite the process of providing complete protection and security to the womenfolk working in different departments alongwith their male colleagues.

“This day provides an opportunity of encouraging women to

excel further for playing a positive role in the process of

national development.”

In his message issued on the eve of national day for the

rights of working women, the chief minister said the role of

women in overall socio-economic development of the country could not be ignored.

He observed that no society could make progress without

giving equal rights to women and the dream of prosperity

could not be materialized without ensuring women empowerment.

He said that Pakistani women are talented and hardworking

and they have proved their mettle in different fields. Women’s proactive role in different administrative and defence organisations is praiseworthy, he added.

It is sanguine that Pakistani women have also shown their

talent in education, health and sports fields. In fact, they

have earned a niche with their talents and hard work and the

Punjab government had also adopted an effective strategy to include womenfolk in the process of national development.

He said that revolutionary steps have been taken to empower women as well as to protect their rights. The women’s quota has been enhanced from five per cent to 15 per cent in government employments and the women have also been granted a three years age-relaxation for government jobs.

Centres have been established throughout the province to

protect women rights and to eradicate violence against them.

Similarly, women have been given 33 per cent representation in committees and decision making boards working under the government. Today, we should reiterate this commitment that every possible step will be made to protect the working women, concluded the chief minister.