CM directs for ideal mechanism to ensure accelerated development of tribal districts

PESHAWAR, Jan 21 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for the ideal mechanism to ensure accelerated development and mainstreaming of the seven newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA.

“All the departments should work out their mechanism for extension of services in the areas of erstwhile FATA”, he added.

He was addressing a high level meeting in his office at CM Secretariat here Monday. The meeting focused on the developmental strategy, provision of resources, approval of schemes and infrastructure development in the erstwhile FATA.