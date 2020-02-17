CM condemns Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA, Feb 17 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast at Shahra Adalat Raod near Jinnah Road area of provincial capital and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said that all available measures would be taken to ensure protection of people and their property in the province and those elements involved in a cowardly suicide attack would be arrested to bring them to justice, said a press release issued here.

He also instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan to review all security measures and submit report in 24 hours in this regard in order to ensure better security plan for City.

Chief Minister Balochsitan also directed the officials of Health Department to take all possible measures to provide all medical facilities to the injured victims in the Civil Hosptial Quetta, despite an emergency should be imposed in the hospital.

He also said enemies of country wanted to destabilize the Balochistan’s development through terrorist activities because the province was moving towards in a progressive way.

“Peace is vital for progress of country which will be restored through better contribution of security forces and nation”, he said He also extended his sympathies for martyrs relatives and prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.