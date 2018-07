LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs10 million for the affectees of Mastung incident.

He said the interim government would provide the financial assistance to their Balochi brothers in Mastung

fund. Furthermore, he added that: “We are standing with our brothers in this hour of anguish”.

He said that Mastung incident had touched every heart and made every eye wet.