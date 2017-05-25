Climate change: Pakistan 7th most adversely affected country: E-Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): According to Global Climate Risk Index (2017)

Pakistan ranks at 7th position among the most adversely affected countries by climate change.

An Economic Survey announced by the Minister for Finance Muhammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday revealed that despite having high vulnerability of future climatic changes, Pakistan is still among very low GHG emission emitter countries.

However, being a responsible state and part of international community

Pakistan is planning to take serious steps for playing an effective role in

lowering global GHG emissions.

Realizing the high vulnerability to climate change, the government has

developed national policy to combat climate change and an action plan is being developed to effectively implement climate change concerns through

sustainable planning.

To materialize the efforts regarding protection of climate change the

government has recently passed Pakistan Climate Change Act 2017.

The legislation has in turn created Climate Change Fund, Climate

Change Council and Climate Change Authority to implement the Climate Change

Act.

Projects/programmes undertaken during 2016-17 keeping in view the

challenges and distortions caused by global climate change, the worldwide

efforts are underway to mitigate the devastating effects.

Pakistan, like many other countries, is fully cognizant of this issue

and has already undertaken various programmes and projects.

Sustainable Land Management Programme with UNDP assistance is being

implemented at a cost of Rs 105.400 million.

The prime minister has approved launching of Green Pakistan Programme

Revival of Forestry Resources aimed to increase the forest cover of the country.

Total cost of the programme is Rs 3652.100 million and an amount of

Rs 554.000 million has been released during 2016-17.