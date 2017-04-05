Chinese top political advisor pays official visit to Pakistan

BEIJING (China) April 5 (APP): Chairman of National Committee

of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC),

Yu Zhengsheng will visit Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to official sources here, Yu will visit Islamabad at

the invitation of Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani.

After visiting Pakistan, the Chinese leader will also visit

Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan parliament Speaker Karu

Jayasuriya.