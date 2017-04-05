BEIJING (China) April 5 (APP): Chairman of National Committee
of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC),
Yu Zhengsheng will visit Pakistan on Wednesday.
According to official sources here, Yu will visit Islamabad at
the invitation of Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani.
After visiting Pakistan, the Chinese leader will also visit
Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan parliament Speaker Karu
Jayasuriya.
Chinese top political advisor pays official visit to Pakistan
