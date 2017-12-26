Chinese efforts to improve Pak-Afghan relations to yield positive results: FM

BEIJING, Dec 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said efforts made by China to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would succeed and bring peace and development in the region.

“The trilateral dialogue among the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan initiated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is a good step and it will yield positive results,” he told APP before his departure to Islamabad after attending the first China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held here.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was all-weather strategic partner of China and an important country in the region while Afghanistan had also good neighborly relations with it.

He expressed the confidence that those efforts would bring Pakistan and Afghanistan closer.

Khawaja Asif shared that first dialogue remained successful, adding, the next meeting of the trilateral mechanism would be held in Kabul next year.

“Wang Yi has rightly stated that China, Pakistan and Afghanistan share common mountains, rivers and borders and they should have good neighborly relations,” he added.

Sharing some details of Pak-China bilateral meeting held here before the trilateral dialogue, he said both the countries discussed the expansion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said other bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.