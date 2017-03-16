Chinese ambassador for establishing new cultural office in PNCA

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Wei Dong Thursday announced that new cultural office was being set up in Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) where more cultural and people to people joint events would be held.

He said this while congratulating the newly elected executive committee members of All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA).

He assured his continuous partnership and support to APCFA.

The ambassador appreciated the association’s efforts and long-standing

support in facilitating Pakistan-China Friendship.

He said the new era of Pakistan-China friendship had begin and “We are facing historical opportunity in cultural and economic fields.”

The newly elected members of All-Pakistan China Friendship Association

executive committee includes; President Attia Qutub, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, Vice President Farah Rani, General Secretary Mahvash Shah, Joint Secretary Wasif Afridi and Finance Secretary Ahmad Aziz.

The President Attia Qutub has a long association with China and APCFA.

She is the daughter of Mumtaz Alvie, the founder and first president of APCFA in 1980.

Attia Qutub thanked the ambassador continuous support to APCFA and shared upcoming cultural, sports and musical events during the meeting.