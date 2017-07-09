China-Pakistan cultural performance enthralls audience

BEIJING, July 9 (APP): An exquisite performance by

Pakistan-China Friendship concert enthralled the audience

at a special event organized by China-ASEAN Economic and

Cultural Association and AlShang Welfare and Charity

Organization here on Sunday.

Ex Ambassador of China to Pakistan and Standing Member

of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Lu Shu Lin was the

chief guest. Diplomats from Sri Lanka and Republic of Yemen

also attended the event.

During the show, held to promote the Belt and Road Culture,

a friendship duet performed by Chinese singer Zhou Zhinou along

with some Pakistani students Sumbul and Osman kept the audience

mesmerized.

They sang popular Pakistan national songs ‘dil dil Pakistan,

jevay jevay Pakistan and sohni dharti’ which are very popular

among the Chinese people.

Traditional Chinese music singer Wang Xu and martial arts

specialist Li Yan Chun also got a big round of applause from

the participants because of their special performance.

The event was organized to collect donations for the

Pakistan Embassy College Beijing as well as give the audience

a taste of Chinese and Pakistani culture.

In his address, Ambassador Lu expressed gratitude to the

organizers for their support, and said this show would help

cultivate closer cultural ties and people-to-people contact

between the two friendly countries.

He said friendship between the two countries is

time-tested and it has reached its climax after signing

of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship

project of One Belt One Road initiative.

Renowned social worker, Muhammad Yasin opined that

holding of regular cultural activities would augment

people-to-people relations between the two friendly

countries.

He said Pakistan community in Beijing has been making

efforts to promote Pakistani culture among the Chinese people

to further enhance friendship and brotherhood.

Madam Jennet said that her organization has decided to

arrange this special event in the Chinese capital to show

our respect for the rich cultures of both China and Pakistan.

The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity

to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs and learn more

about Pakistani and Chinese cultures and their people.

Different stalls were set up in the lobby of the hall

for displaying various items pertaining to the China and

Pakistan cultures.