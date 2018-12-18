China marks 40th anniversary of reform, opening-up

BEIJING, Dec 18 (APP):China held a grand gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the country’s reform and opening-up at the Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the event while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang presided over the meeting.

While delivering a speech at the gathering, President Xi said that reform and opening-up is a great revolution that has changed the destiny of the Chinese nation and also influenced the world.

President Xi hailed the historic decision of reform and opening-up that was made at the Third Plenary Session of the 11th Communist Party of China Central Committee convened on this very day 40 years ago, heralding the start of China’s reform, opening-up and socialist modernization.

He called the pursuit of reform and opening-up and socialism with Chinese characteristics a milestone in realizing the Chinese nation’s rejuvenation.

The founding of the Communist Party of China and the founding of the People’s Republic of China were also the milestones on the way toward the great national rejuvenation in the modern times, he added.

President Xi said China has lifted 740 million people out of poverty in the 40 years, reducing the poverty headcount ratio by 94.4 percentage points.

The nation has built the world’s largest social security system, with the basic old-age pension covering more than 900 million people and medical insurance covering over 1.3 billion people, he added.

The country has maintained its social stability over a long period, making it one of the countries that provide the greatest sense of safety in the world,” he said.

President Xi said his country’s development over the past 40 years has effectively served the cause of world peace and development.

He underlined China’s commitment to opening up wider to the world and promoting joint efforts to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the ceremony, 100 Chinese people, from the field of science, economics, grass-roots party officials, model workers, state-owned enterprises, and private sector were awarded medals for their contribution to the country’s reform and opening up.

Ten foreigners were awarded friendship medals for their support for China’s reform and opening up.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up policy, a landmark program that has transformed the once poor nation into the world’s second largest economy. Over the past decades, tremendous changes have taken place in the country.