China expresses grave concern over North Korea’s missile launch

BEIJING, Nov 29 (APP):While expressing grave concern over the latest missile launch, China on Wednesday urged North Korea to observe the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and stop actions that heighten tension on the Korean Peninsula.

“The UNSC resolutions have clear stipulations on the use of the ballistic missile technology by North Korea for launching activities,” a spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing here.

“We hope that all relevant parties will act cautiously and work together for the peace and stability of this region,” he said while responding to a question regarding North Korea’s successful test fire of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early this morning.

China, he said, always strictly and earnestly implement the UNSC’s resolutions and fulfill all international obligations.

“We will continue to uphold the principles of the stability and peace of Korean peninsula and work for the settlement of the Korean peninsula nuclear issue,” he added.

To a question about the unilateral actions taken by a certain country in response to increasing launching activities by North Korea, Geng Shuang said that China’s position is very clear on this issue.

“We always oppose certain countries unilateral sanctions against other countries outside framework of the UNSC,” he added.

According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ICBM Hwasong-15 missile launched by North Korea is an intercontinental ballistic rocket tipped with a heavy warhead capable of reaching the whole US mainland. It was North Korea’s first ballistic missile test since September 15.