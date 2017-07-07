China cultural heritage week starts at China Culture Center

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun

Weidong here on Friday inaugurated “China Cultural Heritage Week” at

China Culture Center.

The exhibition was titled Inheritance and Innovation

Exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Deputy Secretary National History and Literary Heritage

Division Nazir Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, Director General Pakistan National

Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah, Executive Director Lok

Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Cultural Counsellor of Embassy of China You

Yi and a large number of people from different walks of life

attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Deputy Secretary National History

Heritage Nazir Ahmed welcomed the Chinese exhibition, saying that

Intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan and China are recognized by

UNESCO.

He said, “We appreciate the efforts put in by Chinese Embassy

in consolidating, enhancing and upgrading Pak-China relations in the

fields of economy, trade, culture, literature and education.”

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Qasim Bughio expressed the hope that

this cultural heritage week would prove a milestone in bringing both

the cultures and men of letters closer.

He said that culture of every civilization is considered

significant as it defines the ways of living of human beings that

could not be ignored at any cost.

On the occasion chairman PAL presented Chinese short stories

book to the Ambassador of China.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong welcomed the participants who came to attend the inauguration ceremony of Chinese Cultural

Heritage week.

He said that all these efforts would further strengthen people

to people contact of two friendly countries.

He said that Pakistan and China are two good neighbours,

friends and brothers, adding that China Pakistan friendship is

precious heritage. He vowed that this heritage would be preserved from

generation to generation.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had turned into

reality and some projects were already completed under CPEC. He said

that more projects would be completed and it will bring more

benefits to both Pakistan and China.

The exhibition featured art forms like Jinzhou Modern Folk

Painting, Ceramic Handicrafts, Bird-Worm Seal Script and Dough

Modeling. People visiting the exhibition thoroughly enjoyed the

whole process of dough modeling.

“The exhibition very beautifully highlighted the cultural

heritage of China,” said Dr. Fauzia Saeed at the event.

The exhibition will continue for a whole week in China Culture

Center at Pakistan National Council of Arts.

Artists who exhibited their work informed that with a history

of 130 years, Jinzhou Folk Painting is now a comprehensive form of

traditional folk elements and art presentation.

Using simple brushwork and intense color, it tells stories of

romantic country life through modern art language and expresses the

dream for better life of the painters.

Around 27000 years ago, people began to use the shape of bird

and insect in the form of seal. 400 years ago, in Ming Dynasty, the

founder of Jinzhou Bird-Worm Seal Script began his research on this

special form of seal art.

While 150 years ago, a man called Ma Zhiyu became an

apprentice in a ceramic factory. That is the start of the history of

Jinzhou Ceramic handicraft.

After Years’ development, Dalian Jinzhou ceramic handicraft

research center was established in 2010 and five patents for

inventions, 150 design patents and many municipal and national

prizes have been achieved after that.

Burned in 1970s, Dalian Jinpu New Area Modern Folk Painting

was derived from the Chinese famous New Year Painting and Folk

engraving, together with other folk elements such as paper cut,

embroidery, folk painting, wall painting, glass painting etc.

Pakistan Truck art was also displayed at the Exhibition.

