Children, youth an asset, future of nation: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Describing the children and youth as an asset and future of nation, President Mamnoon Hussain Monday urged the country’s youth, who make half of Pakistan’s population, to play their effective role in the progress and prosperity of country in the light of teachings and ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views in an event organized in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by a large number of children, who paid tributes to their great leader.

The president said owing to the better policies of the present government over the last four years, the country had achieved economic progress.

He said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to grow at 6 percent by the end of next year, and the government intended to take GDP growth to 8 percent during the next three to four years.

He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “wonder” of current century, which he believed would change the fate of this region.

He said after the completion of CPEC, Pakistan would emerge as an important country of the region, adding, leaders of various countries had expressed their desire to become part of CPEC.

The president said along with Pakistan, China was also greatly benefitting from the project, adding, China, which had to take a long route of over 10,000 kilometers for its trade, would now have a shortest route of 2,500 kms to 3,000 kms for its trade due to CPEC.

Stressing for special focus on girls education, the he said girls should have the liberty to get education up to the higher levels, but they should also not leave their culture, because following others’ cultures blindly creates problems.

“Good upbringing of girls creates positive societies, and societies create strong nations,” he remarked.

He urged the children to give special importance to the education of information technology, adding, “as the future lies in technology, and without benefitting from technology, we will not be able to be counted in the list of developed nations.”

He called for learning lessons from the mistakes of past and move forward with unity, adding, the shortage of electricity inherited in the year 2013 had been tackled and the loadshedding had been eliminated.

“If we continue to move ahead with this pace, the government will be able to export the surplus electricity by next year,” he added.

The president on this occasion gave a message to the nation that they should put pressure on the people of those areas, where electricity bill were not paid, to pay the bills regularly so that electricity loadshedding was eliminated completely from across the country.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had all the capabilities of being a great leader and it was his truthfulness, faithfulness and sincerity that helped in realizing the dream of a separate state.

He urged the children to make Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other leaders of that era, their ideals and contribute in the country’s progress and development by following their footsteps.

On this occasion children from various schools presented national songs and tableau, which were highly appreciated by President Mamnoon Hussain, First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain and other guests. Renowned singers Humaira Arshad, Ali Abbas and Awais Niazai also presented Milli songs and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam.

The president on this occasion mixed up with the children and cut the cake to celebrate Quaid’s birthday anniversary.