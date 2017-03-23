Chief of South African National Defence Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Chief of South African National

Defence Force General Solly Zacharia SHOKE on Thursday visited Air

Headquarters.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest

was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air

Staff, Pakistan Air Force, said a press release.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force

presented him the guard of honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by

laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The guest was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of

Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, the visiting General called on the Air Chief in his

office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and

discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-

operation.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs at the

occasion.