Ch Nisar visit to Parachinar postponed due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan postponed his visit to Parachinar due to bad weather.

According to a spokesman of Ministry of Interior, the minister wanted to travel to Parachinar to condole with families of those whose loved ones had lost their lives in Parachinar bomb blast.

According to Met Office the weather would not be favourable for a flight till Friday.

The minister would visit Parachinar after the weather improves. He will also meet persons injured in the attack.