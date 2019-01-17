Cargill to grow Pakistan business with US$200 million investment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Cargill , a global food and agriculture producer, on Thursday renewed its long standing commitment to Pakistan by announcing plans to invest more than US$200 million in the next three-to-five years.

The announcement was made soon after Cargill’s global executive team, led by Marcel Smits, head of Global Strategy and Chairman, Cargill Asia Pacific region, and Gert-Jan van den Akker, president, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials to discuss the company’s future investment plans, a press release issued by the PM Office said.

Being a global food and agriculture producer with a strong focus on Asia, Cargill aims to partner on Pakistan’s growth by bringing its global expertise and investment into the country. The company’s strategy includes expansion across its agricultural trading and supply chain, edible oils, dairy, meat and animal feed businesses while ensuring safety and food traceability.

Cargill will bring world class innovations to support the flourishing dairy industry in Pakistan, which is already moving toward modernization, as well as the rising demand for edible oils backed by evolving consumption patterns and a growing market for animal feed driven by sustained progress made by the poultry industry in Pakistan.

Cargill’s proposed investments will support Pakistan’s overall economic development and contribute to local employment.

The visiting delegation informed the Prime Minister that M/s Cargill intended to invest in Pakistan as back as 2012 but were discouraged by mismanagement, corruption and non-availability of level playing field during the previous governments. However, investor’s confidence has restored after the incumbent Government and the policies being pursued by it.

The Prime Minister welcomed investment plans of M/s Cargil in the area of agriculture development, import substitution and enhancement of agricultural products.

He highlighted the efforts of the Government towards ensuring transparency, providing the business community with level playing field and improving ease of doing business in the country.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation full support of the government.