Careem announces discount rates for Pakistani expats during stay in country

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):An innovative and online ride-hailing service has decided to offer discounted fares for the overseas Pakistanis during their stay in the country.The basic objective behind this initiative is to facilitate Pakistani expatriates to use Careem cab service on concessional rates.

The development came following an understanding between Special Assiatant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and Dubai-based ride sharing service – Careem – official sources told APP Wednesday.

The announcement was made during an interaction session between Zulfi Bukhari and the company’s super captains (drivers) the other day to recognize the latter’s hard work for the country.

During the session, the special assistant to prime minister congratulated them for being Careem’s super captains from Pakistan and appreciated for exhibiting their professional commitments in Dubai.

He, lauding the efforts of overseas Pakistanis in building a positive image of the country abroad, urged the company to hire more Pakistani manpower and give them priority as they were known for their client-friendly behavior across the globe.

He also underlined the need to increase the number of Pakistani labour in various trades currently dominated by other countries.

Responding to a query of a captain, he said hospitality was one of professions through which the number of Pakistani workforce could be enhanced.

Zulfi also appealed the overseas Pakistanis in Dubai to use legal channels for sending their remittances to the country.

On this occasion, the ride-sharing captains highlighted various issues being faced by them in United Arab Emirates. To this, the special assistant assured his all out support in resolving their issues.

“The government tremendously values the contribution of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy,” he added.