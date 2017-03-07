Captain, Sepoy embrace martyrdom in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI, March 7 (APP): The Security Forces Tuesday conducted an intelligence based operation in Malikabad area of Sawabi during which Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced martyrdom.

“During exchange of fire, Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced

Shahadat,” an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The security forces cordoned off the compound and exchange of fire

was continuing till filing of this report.