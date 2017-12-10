Canada cares about Pakistan’s prosperity, progress, says envoy

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Canada cares about the prosperity of Pakistan and its people as the Canadian government is interested in the well-being of nations with a sizable population that have immigrated to Canada, says a statement here on Sunday.

It said that Pakistan is one of the leading source countries

of immigrants to Canada.

The statement said that this was pointed out by the Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Perry J. Calderwood, at a reception hosted by him and the Honorary Consul of Canada in Karachi, Byram Avari, to celebrate the 150th anniversary year of Canada’s confederation.

He said Canada is a peaceful, pluralistic society with

strong democratic values and the country is characterized by its

diversity and inclusiveness, and diversity is Canada’s strength

as it promotes multi-culturalism.

The envoy stated that Canada welcomes some 300,000

immigrants every year which is nearly one per cent of its

Canadians continue the longstanding tradition of welcoming

refugees. In 2016, Canada received nearly 40,000 Syrian refugees,

many of whom were sponsored by local community groups. A similar

number is being welcomed this year.

Canada’s commitment to inclusiveness is reflected in its

political leadership. For the first time in history, Canada’s

federal cabinet, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is

characterized by gender parity with women occupying half of the

ministerial portfolios.

The cabinet includes several ministers who were born outside

of Canada.

Calderwood said Canada is proud that all Canadians are

equal, and can aspire to occupy the highest offices in the land,

whether they became citizens last week, or their ancestors

arrived in Canada centuries ago.

This means that the rights of all citizens- regardless of

race, religion, language, gender, sexual orientation or

disabilities, are respected and that everyone has a contribution

to make.

He added that history has taught Canadians that

inclusiveness and respect for diversity provide the best

foundation for a prosperous, secure and well-governed country.

The Canadian envoy said that valuing diversity also extends

to Canada’s foreign relations as it cares about the security and

prosperity of countries where our fellow Canadians come from, and

where they have families and friends.

Thus Pakistan has been a major recipient of Canadian

Development and Humanitarian Assistance.

Reception was largely attended by diplomats, government and

military officials, politicians and elite of town.