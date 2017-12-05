CAIR voices concern over US Supreme Court’s decision to allows Trump ‘Muslim Ban’ to take effect

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (APP):The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy body, has expressed deep concern over Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow President Donald Trump’s “Muslim Ban” to be implemented until the court makes a final decision about the executive action’s constitutionality.

The nine-member court, with two liberal justices dissenting, granted the administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the travel ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.

The court’s action means the ban will now go fully into effect for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the US. The Republican President insists the travel ban is needed to protect the country from terrorism by Islamic militants.

CAIR’s National Litigation Director Lena Masri said that the decision “ignores the very real human consequences to American citizens and their families abroad” imposed by President Trump, according to a press release.

“The Supreme Court’s actions today are a good reminder that we can’t simply rely on the courts to address the Trump administrations’ efforts to marginalize Muslims and other minorities,” CAIR attorney Gadeir Abbas said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has led many of the lawsuits against the travel bans, vowed to continue fighting and insisted that the Supreme Court’s ruling was not a final blow to the legal case against the policy.

“This is not a ruling on the merits, and we continue our fight. We are at the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to argue that the Muslim ban should ultimately be struck down,” the ACLU’s Twitter account wrote, citing a New York Times report.

“To Muslims in the United States, those kept apart from loved ones by the ban, and everyone who cherishes religious equality, we stand with you,” the ACLU added in a follow-up tweet. “We continue to fight for freedom and equality and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones. #NoMuslimBanEver.

Meanwhile, the White House said it was “not surprised” by Monday’s order, according to a statement.

“We are not surprised by today’s Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President’s proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

“The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland,” Gidley added. “We look forward to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against the Trump travel ban as soon as the issue has made its way through the lower courts.

CAIR and the Brennan Center for Justice filed suit against President Trump’s Muslim Ban on behalf of six American Muslims impacted by the immigration restrictions. Civil rights attorneys, including CAIR National attorney Abbas, delivered oral arguments against the ban in mid-October.

On appeal, this case, Zakzok v. Trump, was consolidated with two others and are jointly pending before the Fourth Circuit. Oral argument in the Fourth Circuit is set for this Friday, December 8, in Richmond, Virginia.

In a broad ruling on October 18, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang granted CAIR and other groups’ request for a nationwide injunction prohibiting the Trump administration from implementing its latest attempt to exclude Muslims from the United States.