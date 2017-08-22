Cabinet approves execution, completion of ongoing gas development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday

approved the execution and completion of ongoing gas

development schemes and launch new projects under present

government for providing gas to far-flung areas subject to

availability of funds.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the Cabinet

meeting while Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif briefed

the Cabinet on US President’s statement.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved initiation of

negotiation on Inter-Government Agreement between Ministry of

Petroleum & Natural Resources, Government of Islamic Republic

of Pakistan and the Government of Republic of Nigeria on the

Cooperation in the field of Oil and Gas.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, PIACL, was

approved for a probationary period of 90 days with 2-year

contract.

The cabinet directed the Secretary Aviation Division to

ensure submission of a business plan for profitability of PIA

within 60 days of appointment of Chief Executive Officer,

PIACL.

The Cabinet approved increasing and re-fixing of the

number of commissioners in Securities and Exchange Commission

of Pakistan to seven.

Approval was given to exempt from payment of taxes,

duties, levies etc under the grants received from global fund

to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM).

Maximum retail prices of life saving drugs were approved

and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and

Coordination Division was assigned the task to ensure

availability of quality life saving drugs within reasonable

pricing to the common people in commensurate with the national

drug policy.