PSX stay bullish, gains 231 points, closes at 45,174 points

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 231.06 points, with positive change of 0.51 per cent, closing at 45,174.67 points against 44,943.61 points on the last working day.

A total of 245,642,752 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 259,868,123 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.469 billion against Rs14.808 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gain and 110 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WoldCall Telecom with a volume of 80,899,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.44, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 14,803,268 and price per share of Rs162.36 and Telecard Limited with volume of 12,799,500 and price per share of Rs15.58.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs110 per share, closing at Rs1790 followed by Pak TobaccoXD, share prices of which increased by Rs85, closing at Rs1390.

Gatron Ind recorded maximum decrease of Rs27.25 per share, closing at Rs511.75 whereas Mari PetroleumXD was runner up with the decrease of Rs16.38 per share, closing at Rs1503.38.