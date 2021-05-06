ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): The United States (US) e-commerce giant ‘Amazon’ will add Pakistan to its sellers’ list within a few days, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday.

An important milestone of the e-Commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe, the Adviser Commerce said on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said “We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening.”

He said that it is an excellent opportunity for our youth, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs.