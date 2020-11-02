Exports back to pre-Covid-19 level: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Razzak Dawood said Monday that exports of the country were back on track to pre-Covid-19 levels.

“Alhamdolillah, our exports have maintained the growth trend in October 2020. Our exports have crossed the 2 billion mark after July 2020 and are back on track to pre-COVID- 19 levels. This is despite the contraction in our major markets due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty created by recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to congratulate all our exporters,” he tweeted.