Razak pleased over 22.6% growth in pharmaceutical exports in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Razak Dawood Monday expressed pleasure over the considerable growth in the pharmaceutical exports, which grew by 22.6 percent during the first quarter (Q1) to over $68.1 million compared to $55.6 million during the corresponding period of last year.

“Alhamdulillah, I am glad to share that our pharmaceutical exports have gotten off to a good start this year. In value terms, our exports have grown by 22.6% in the first quarter (Q1) to USD 68.1 million as compared to USD 55.6 million in the corresponding period last year,” the minster tweeted.

He said credited pharmaceutical exporters for this success as they worked hard to ensure positive growth in trade in this particular export sector.

“All this has been due to the hard work our Pharmaceutical exporters and renewed focus on exports. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Dr. Faisal Sultan @fslsltn and his team for their valuable support to the Pharma Industrial Sector,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country exported pharmaceutical products worth US $68.176 million during July-September (2020-21) as against the exports of US $55.609 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 22.60 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of pharmaceutical products witnessed growth of 57.99 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of pharmaceutical product from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $27.149 million against the exports of $18.249 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical products increased by 64.87 percent during September 2020, when compared to the exports of US $16.467 million during August 2020, the data said.