Bloomberg ‘surprised’ by Pakistan’s thriving economy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): The international business magazine

Bloomberg has admitted economic growth and stability in Pakistan.

It stated that Pakistan’s image has suffered a shift from

terrorism to development projects, private news channel reported.

Bloomberg published a featured article on Pakistan written

by Tyler Cowen titled as `Pakistan s Economy Is a Pleasant

Surprise’. It read that the stock market situation is far better

in the country now with about 46pc growth in the past year.

“Since 2002, the poverty rate has gone down by half.

Moreover, over the last 3 years, rate of terrorist deaths has

fallen by two-thirds”, the article claimed.

It further affirmed that GDP of Pakistan is aiming for 5pc

from the previously recorded 4pc. According to Bloomberg, 47pc of

Pakistanis today own a washing machine.

The business magazine said that economic growth in Pakistan

has rung warning bells in India. The political condition has

improved from before. Bloomberg praised the `One Belt, One Road’

project, more commonly known as China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC).