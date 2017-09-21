Bill Gates appreciates Pakistan’s progress in polio eradication

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (APP): Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Co-Chairman Bill Gates Thursday appreciated the tremendous
progress achieved in eradication of polio over the last four
years in Pakistan and expressed the hope that the goal of
complete eradication from the remaining three pockets in the
country would be achieved soon.
Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
here at his hotel.
Bill Gates reiterated his continued interest in working
together for eradication of polio in Pakistan. He also
expressed interest in expansion of engagements in other areas,
including the broader immunization programme.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked Bill Gates
for the work Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was doing in
Pakistan particularly for the eradication of polio as well as
their interest in expanding in other areas.
Bill Gates thanked the prime minister for continuous
commitment of the Government of Pakistan in achieving the
objective of eradicating polio in the country.
He also appreciated the personal commitment of Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards this end.
Bill Gates also expressed interest in making the
financial services of Microsoft accessible to the people of
Pakistan so as to enable them to do financial transactions
and use online services.
He also expressed appreciation for the continuity of
the key polio team members, who have achieved appreciable
standards of team work and commitment.
Bill Gates expressed his hope that the prime minister
would continue to lead the effort till the end on a personal
note.
