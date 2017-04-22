Biggest operation to bring peace in country is promotion of book reading culture: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Saturday said
the biggest operation to bring peace, tolerance and harmony in the
country is promotion of book reading culture among younger
generation.
Irfan Siddiqui said “Promotion of book reading culture among
the people can only prevent the society from social ills of hatred,
intolerance and terrorism and bring peace and stability”.
He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day mega
`National Book Fair 2017′ being arranged by National Book Foundation
(NBF) under the supervision of NHLH Division at Pak-China Friendship
Center.
President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony
while Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing
Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed, prominent literary personalities,
book ambassadors and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui dispelled the
impression of diminishing book reading culture due to advent of new
technology like internet and social media and said, “NBF has sold
out books worth Rs 320 million over the year and it is heartening
to acknowledge that books are still written, published, purchased
and read in a good number.
He said NBF publishes 300 new books annually which mean in
average, 25 new books are published every month and one book on
daily basis.
He said huge crowd at the three literature festivals held in
Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad within a month reflect people’
enthusiasm and love for books.
Irfan Siddiqui said NHLH division, created a year ago, has re-
activated its all attached departments with a renewed spirit of
instilling love for books among the young generation through
providing them low-cost books.
Giving overview of its different departments’ projects, he
said the division, through its department Urdu Dictionary Board, is
working on the project of compiling a comprehensive Urdu Dictionary
in Nastaleeq Font which will be available electronically.
He said the division is all set to execute a unique project of
`Mini Pakistan’ at Quaid Mausoleum for which the initial funds have
been acquired.
The mega book fair is being arranged under the theme “Kitab,
Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’, to mark National Book Day.
Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers,
prominent writers, poets, artists, students and scholars
participated in the inaugural day of book fair.
Over 100 book-sellers and publishers set up their stalls carrying
books on various disciplines according to the interest of people of
all ages while the visitors will get 50 percent discount on
purchasing the books.
The three-day book fair included various activities like book
reading sessions, seminar on important literary topics, intellectual
sessions and Ghazal programme by Overseas Pakistanis, dialogue on
fiction, prose and poetry, plays, book parade, book flag hoisting,
book anthem, grand book fair, lucky book draw, readers book club
stall, mobile book shop, model library, motorway police desk,
exhibition of memorable tickets, mobile science lab, discussion
sessions, Pakistan Air Force stall, book reading sessions,
calligraphy exhibition, syllabus making workshop and other many
activities.
Launching ceremonies of various books including `Pathar
Chehrey’, `House of Loneliness and other Stories’, Parwaz-i-Huma,
`Riyaaz-i-Sukhan and `China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistani
economy’ are parts of the book fair.
Special programmes for children including Kids republic and lucky
draw were source of attraction for the children.
Biggest operation to bring peace in country is promotion of book reading culture: Irfan Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National