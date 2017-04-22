Biggest operation to bring peace in country is promotion of book reading culture: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Saturday said

the biggest operation to bring peace, tolerance and harmony in the

country is promotion of book reading culture among younger

generation.

Irfan Siddiqui said “Promotion of book reading culture among

the people can only prevent the society from social ills of hatred,

intolerance and terrorism and bring peace and stability”.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day mega

`National Book Fair 2017′ being arranged by National Book Foundation

(NBF) under the supervision of NHLH Division at Pak-China Friendship

Center.

President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony

while Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing

Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed, prominent literary personalities,

book ambassadors and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui dispelled the

impression of diminishing book reading culture due to advent of new

technology like internet and social media and said, “NBF has sold

out books worth Rs 320 million over the year and it is heartening

to acknowledge that books are still written, published, purchased

and read in a good number.

He said NBF publishes 300 new books annually which mean in

average, 25 new books are published every month and one book on

daily basis.

He said huge crowd at the three literature festivals held in

Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad within a month reflect people’

enthusiasm and love for books.

Irfan Siddiqui said NHLH division, created a year ago, has re-

activated its all attached departments with a renewed spirit of

instilling love for books among the young generation through

providing them low-cost books.

Giving overview of its different departments’ projects, he

said the division, through its department Urdu Dictionary Board, is

working on the project of compiling a comprehensive Urdu Dictionary

in Nastaleeq Font which will be available electronically.

He said the division is all set to execute a unique project of

`Mini Pakistan’ at Quaid Mausoleum for which the initial funds have

been acquired.

The mega book fair is being arranged under the theme “Kitab,

Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’, to mark National Book Day.

Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers,

prominent writers, poets, artists, students and scholars

participated in the inaugural day of book fair.

Over 100 book-sellers and publishers set up their stalls carrying

books on various disciplines according to the interest of people of

all ages while the visitors will get 50 percent discount on

purchasing the books.

The three-day book fair included various activities like book

reading sessions, seminar on important literary topics, intellectual

sessions and Ghazal programme by Overseas Pakistanis, dialogue on

fiction, prose and poetry, plays, book parade, book flag hoisting,

book anthem, grand book fair, lucky book draw, readers book club

stall, mobile book shop, model library, motorway police desk,

exhibition of memorable tickets, mobile science lab, discussion

sessions, Pakistan Air Force stall, book reading sessions,

calligraphy exhibition, syllabus making workshop and other many

activities.

Launching ceremonies of various books including `Pathar

Chehrey’, `House of Loneliness and other Stories’, Parwaz-i-Huma,

`Riyaaz-i-Sukhan and `China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistani

economy’ are parts of the book fair.

Special programmes for children including Kids republic and lucky

draw were source of attraction for the children.