Balochistan moving on path of progress, prosperity: Governor

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Governor of Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Saturday said that Balochistan is moving towards progress and prosperity and its people are hopeful about bright future with launch of CPEC.

He said that while taking to elders and notables of Pakistan community who called him at Embassy in Paris, said a press release.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque was also present on the occasion. Governor is visiting Paris as part of his tour to key European capitals.

The Governor said that the CPEC project, completion of the deep sea port of Gawadar and improved law and order situation had helped in the revival of social and economic activities in the province.

He said that government is making sincere effort to carry out development work in Balochistan for the welfare of the people.

He further said that some major projects have been launched in the province including energy, education, health and agriculture.