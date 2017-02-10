Balochistan made hub of development: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Friday said Balochistan had been turned into a ‘hub

of development’ through investment in road and energy sectors.

Talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri

here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the federal

government was focused on the development of Balochistan,

which was earlier ignored by previous governments.

Chief Minister Zehri discussed issues pertaining to

development projects of Balochistan.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for extending maximum

support to the people and the government of Balochistan.