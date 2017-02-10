ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Friday said Balochistan had been turned into a ‘hub
of development’ through investment in road and energy sectors.
Talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri
here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the federal
government was focused on the development of Balochistan,
which was earlier ignored by previous governments.
Chief Minister Zehri discussed issues pertaining to
development projects of Balochistan.
He also thanked the Prime Minister for extending maximum
support to the people and the government of Balochistan.
Balochistan made hub of development: PM
