Baloch delegation briefs Belgian and European Parliamentarians on economic opportunities in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): The economic, political and cultural relations

between Pakistan and Belgium can be further expanded in the wake of upcoming opportunities on both the sides.

This was observed in a meeting of the delegation of government of

Balochistan with Senator Petra De Sutter, President of the Pakistan Section of the Belgian Inter-parliamentary Union, a press release from Brussels said here Friday.

The two sides discussed venues to further enhancing cordial

relationship between the two countries.

The delegation which is led by the Minister for Irrigation and Energy

Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri informed Senator Sutter about the potential of business in province of Balochistan particularly with reference to Europe.

The delegation also met separately with the chair of the South Asia

delegation in the European Union, MEP Jean Lambert, and informed him about the socio-economic development in the province.

They also discussed the importance of CPEC for the prosperity of entire

region.

The delegation which is currently on a four days visit to Belgium includes Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable Umair Ahmed Hussaini. The official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan , Anwaarul Haq Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.