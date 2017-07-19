Baligh discussed 63 mln Euros TVET project with EU delegation

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Education Muhammad

Baligh ur Rahman in a meeting with European Union delegation and

German Ambassador discussed cooperation in the 63 million Euros

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Reform

Support Project.

The reforms project has been jointly funded by European Union,

Germany and Norway, a statement issued Wednesday said.

The delegation of European Union represented by EU Ambassador

Jean Francois Cautain and Federal Republic of Germany represented

by Acting German Ambassador, Tilo Klinner was called on the minister

for federal education.

The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated their

interest and efforts for supporting the TVET Sector.

EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain discussed the details of the project

and stressed the importance of coordination at national level for

effective implementation of the programme.

He also highlighted that the project would aim at increasing

private sector participation in TVET sector, enhancing public-

private cooperation and developing necessary linkages between TVET

institutes and industry.

On significance of TVET sector for CPEC, he said the project

would also focus on identifying needs in terms of skills required

for CPEC projects and tailoring training programmes to meet those

requirements.

“CPEC is as important a project for Pakistan and the region as

it is for Europe, since it would also facilitate trade between Asia

and Europe”, he added.

The minister informed the delegation that Inter-Provincial

Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) provides an important

platform for discussing issues and initiatives in the education

sector and ensuring concerted efforts at the national level.

“IPEMC has already endorsed the National TVET Policy and this

forum would also help facilitate coordination in the TVET Sector

reform program”, he added.

He said capacity building of human resource through

improvement in TVET sector is significant for the success and

sustainability of CPEC projects.

“The government is committed to aligning technical skills training

offered in TVET sector with industrial demands including emerging

human capital needs of CPEC projects”, he added.

He said the soft (policy) aspects of the TVET

reform programme are already in place and now we are moving forward

with hard aspects that are: strengthening existing TVET institutes

with international standards, building new training centers and

developing modern curriculum for TVET sector.

The ongoing project that entered its implementation stage in

January 2017 is the third phase of assistance and is called,

“Support to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training

sector in Pakistan (TVET III)”.

The project envisions support for implementation of a National

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and

overall improvement in TVET sector through provision of demand-

oriented vocational training to youth; increased private sector

engagement; improved linkages between technical training centers and

industry; introduction of a quality assurance and accreditation

system and establishment of Centers of Competence for teacher

training.